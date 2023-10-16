Israel-Hamas War: Global markets watch for fallout as Middle East tensions rise
In the past week, concerns about the Israel-Hamas conflict have fed through to asset prices, contributing to weakness in stocks on Friday with the S&P 500 down 0.5%.
Economists and market strategists are anticipating further ripple effects globally from the Middle East conflict, watching to see if the situation draws in other countries with the potential to increasingly drive up oil prices and send capital flowing to safehavens.
