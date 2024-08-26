Israeli-Hezbollah conflict ignites fears of supply disruptions, drives oil prices up

Oil prices surged on August 26, 2024, as tensions in the Middle East intensified following an Israeli military operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

Livemint, Written By Shivangini
Published26 Aug 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Israeli-Hezbollah conflict ignites fears of supply disruptions, drives oil prices up
Israeli-Hezbollah conflict ignites fears of supply disruptions, drives oil prices up(REUTERS)

Oil prices surged on August 26 as tensions in the Middle East intensified following an Israeli military operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The escalation has reignited concerns about potential disruptions to oil supply in the region.

Also Read | Israel thwarts Hezbollah missile fire, says, ‘Thank God for Iron Dome’ | Watch

Brent crude, the global benchmark, approached $80 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose above $75. The price increase came after Israel reportedly launched a massive air strike involving over 100 warplanes against Hezbollah missile launchers on Sunday. In response, the militant group fired more than 200 projectiles at Israel, though Israeli officials reported limited damage.

Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran and classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, said it had finished its military action for the day but would continue confrontations with Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. This ongoing conflict has kept the oil market on edge despite relatively stable fundamentals.

The geopolitical risks in the Middle East and anticipated US interest rate cuts have contributed to a slight increase in oil prices for the year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hinted at a potential rate cut next month, stating that "the time has come for policy to adjust." This signal from the Fed has further bolstered oil prices.

Also Read | Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downtrend in Today’s Trading

Despite the recent hostilities, there are signs of diplomatic efforts continuing. Negotiations in Cairo aimed at establishing a pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict proceeded as scheduled on Sunday. Additionally, Israel eased some safety restrictions on its citizens Sunday night after earlier declaring a state of emergency and temporarily closing its main airport.

Also Read | Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downtrend in Today’s Trading

The oil market has shown remarkable resilience in the face of ongoing Middle East tensions. Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV, offered insight into this phenomenon. "While risks in the Middle East are building following the latest escalation, the market is becoming increasingly immune to these tensions. It has been going on for almost a year now and is yet to have an impact on oil supply."

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 01:27 PM IST
HomeMarketsIsraeli-Hezbollah conflict ignites fears of supply disruptions, drives oil prices up

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

155.65
03:41 PM | 26 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.97%)

Interglobe Aviation

4,730.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
16.65 (0.35%)

State Bank Of India

815.35
03:40 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.1 (0.01%)

Bharat Electronics

306.60
03:43 PM | 26 AUG 2024
0.55 (0.18%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

507.75
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
38.55 (8.22%)

BLS International Services

428.95
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
31.8 (8.01%)

PB Fintech

1,804.00
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
119.25 (7.08%)

Quess Corp

780.25
03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
47.8 (6.53%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue