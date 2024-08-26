Israeli-Hezbollah conflict ignites fears of supply disruptions, drives oil prices up

Oil prices surged on August 26 as tensions in the Middle East intensified following an Israeli military operation against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. The escalation has reignited concerns about potential disruptions to oil supply in the region.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, approached $80 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate rose above $75. The price increase came after Israel reportedly launched a massive air strike involving over 100 warplanes against Hezbollah missile launchers on Sunday. In response, the militant group fired more than 200 projectiles at Israel, though Israeli officials reported limited damage.

Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran and classified as a terrorist organization by the United States, said it had finished its military action for the day but would continue confrontations with Israel until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. This ongoing conflict has kept the oil market on edge despite relatively stable fundamentals.

The geopolitical risks in the Middle East and anticipated US interest rate cuts have contributed to a slight increase in oil prices for the year. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's recent speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, hinted at a potential rate cut next month, stating that "the time has come for policy to adjust." This signal from the Fed has further bolstered oil prices.

Despite the recent hostilities, there are signs of diplomatic efforts continuing. Negotiations in Cairo aimed at establishing a pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict proceeded as scheduled on Sunday. Additionally, Israel eased some safety restrictions on its citizens Sunday night after earlier declaring a state of emergency and temporarily closing its main airport.