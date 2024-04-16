Israel-Iran Crisis: Emerging market currencies feel impact, Index drops to year's low
The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index slipped 0.2 percent on April 16 to the lowest its been since December 2023.
Israel-Iran Tensions Impact: Emerging-market currencies fell to a new low for the year as the dollar extended gains into a fifth day amid heightened geopolitical tensions and after robust US data boosted bets the Federal Reserve will delay interest-rate cuts.
