IT cos soar, dull entry for SFBs in IPO mkt
While Rashi Peripherals managed to open above its issue price and closed higher, Capital Small Finance Bank and Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd, opened below their IPO prices
Mumbai: Two out of three stocks that listed during a volatile trading session on Wednesday opened below their IPO prices with only one opening at a premium and having closed higher, leaving investors looking for listing gains disappointed.
