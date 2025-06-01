‘It Is Going to Happen’: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Warns of Crack in Bond Market
Summary
Dimon prompted some market jitters during Friday’s sideways trading session.
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned of a crack in the bond market and said the U.S. should be stockpiling military equipment instead of Bitcoin at an economic forum on Friday.
