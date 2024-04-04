It isn’t just AI: Economic hype Is also infecting stocks

So far, economic activity remains strong, especially in the U.S., where consumers keep spending on extravagances and official figures for job openings and factory goods published this week came in better than expected. Yes, there are some fears that this will lead central banks to keep interest rates high, which is why the stock market sold off on Tuesday. But, overall, investors aren’t buying that “good news is bad news": Despite reduced expectations for monetary easing, the S&P 500 has had its best first quarter of the year since 2019.

This isn’t just about a few, cash-rich technology giants. While the market has been focusing on the “Magnificent Seven"—now downgraded to a “Fab Four"—another less conspicuous group of stocks has been soaring: Those that are in “cyclical" sectors, and thus benefit from a booming economy.

Banks are an obvious example because they benefit from both high rates and strong economic growth. This is why their stocks have outpaced even tech this year. Industrial companies are another clear case.

To be fair, real estate is still in the doldrums. And performance within the “consumer discretionary" sector has diverged: Shares in specialty stores such as Home Depot and hotel chains such as Hilton have had a good 2024, whereas footwear maker Nike has struggled. Among automakers, General Motors has staged a powerful rebound from its 2023 trough, but Tesla has lost a third of its market-capitalization value.

Still, across the MSCI World index, cyclical sectors have outperformed “defensive" stocks—such as consumer staples, healthcare firms and utilities—for four quarters in a row, year-over-year. This is partly the result of postpandemic “revenge" spending, but not fully: Share prices have risen relative to earnings too.

In the U.S., cyclical industries now rank among the top when it comes to price/earnings ratios relative to historical averages. Consumer-discretionary valuation premiums have come off the peak they reached during Covid-19 lockdowns, when revenues suddenly evaporated, but have settled at a high level.

Conversely, consumer staples, which include high-quality firms such as Procter & Gamble, Walmart and Coca-Cola, are trading at a P/E ratio below the average of the market. Over the past 25 years, this has only happened in brief spells after dramatic market routs, such as the implosion of the dot-com bubble, the 2008-09 financial crisis and the start of the pandemic.

This seems to reflect just how giddy investors have become at the prospect of avoiding a recession, which was seen as very unlikely by professional forecasters only six months ago. According to the American Association of Individual Investors’ weekly survey, its members are now the most bullish they have been since the 2021 “meme-stock" craze.

The near-extinction of market bears should raise some alarm bells. It isn’t that hawkish central banks are likely to ruin the party—over the past few years interest rates have only had a moderate impact on the economy—but rather that savers may end up owning too many overvalued cyclical stocks.

Data by economist Kenneth French, which spans almost 100 years, shows that a portfolio containing equal allocations to staples, healthcare and utility sectors has historically been 16% less volatile than one built using consumer nondurables, retailers, manufacturers and financial firms.

This is to be expected. What is remarkable is the lack of a trade-off with performance over the long run: Defensive stocks have yielded a compound annual return of 10.8%, compared with 10.3% for cyclical ones.

Of course, cyclical sectors are still often the right choice. Even using 10-year investment horizons, they did better than defensive ones 40% of the time, with huge rewards accruing to those who bought them at bargain prices during big market troughs such as 1932 and 2009.

But today’s pricey market is quite the opposite of that. Indeed, those who in the past invested $1,000 in cyclical stocks when U.S. stocks were expensive—as measured by the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio popularized by economist Robert Shiller—had, on average, $3,503 in the bank 10 years later, when a defensive investment would have yielded them $4,541 for less risk. This is a big difference.

Investors shouldn’t turn sour on their equity portfolio just because everybody is optimistic. Biasing it toward caution, however, could end up paying off.

Write to Jon Sindreu at jon.sindreu@wsj.com