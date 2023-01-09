IT stock to consider declaring interim dividend in board meet today, record date fixed2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- The IT major has fixed Tuesday, January 17, 2023 as the Record Date fixed for the interim dividend
Along with considering and announcing its third quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q3FY23), IT giant Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) board will also consider to declare the third interim dividend in the meet that is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 9, 2023. TCS shares surged more than 3% to ₹3,313 apiece on the BSE in early trading session.
