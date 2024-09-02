ITC, Bajaj Auto & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint
Published2 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint

Shares of ITC, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Cipla, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 71.15(0.28%) points and Sensex was up by 270.63(0.33%) points at 02 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -1.15(0.0%) at 02 Sep 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Melstar Information Technolog, Compuage Infocom, B&B Triplewall Containers, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HCL Technologies, ITC, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Wipro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:2 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
