ITC, Godfrey Phillips India share prices decline up to 3% on GST hike concerns

  • Stock Market Today: ITC, Godfrey Phillips India share prices decline up to 3% in the morning trades on Thursday on GST hike concerns. The news reports suggest that government may be considering GST hike on cigarettes and other tobacco products 

Ujjval Jauhari
Published20 Feb 2025, 09:37 AM IST
Stock Market Today: ITC, Godfrey Phillips share prices under pressure

Tobacco stocks under pressure

The ITC share price opened at 402 on the BSE on Thursday, 1% lower than the previous close of 406.50. The ITC share price thereafter declined to intraday lows of 396.30, which meant a decline of up to 2.5%

Godfrey Phillips India Limited share price on the other hand also  opened at 6478,95 on the BSE on Thursday , lower than  the previous close of 6560.55. The Godfrey Phillips India share price thereafter also dipped to intraday lows of  6315.30 , which meant a decline of more than 3% during the morning trades

GST hike concerns on tobacco products lead to pressure

News reports suggested that government after not imposing a compensatory cess on cigarettes and other tobacco products,  may think about increasing the goods and services tax on these goods.

The tax hikes had remained key concerns of the street on cigarettes and other tobacco products manufacturers ever prior to the budget 2025 presentation . While the government did not consider any tax hikes on cigarettes and other tobacco products during the budget, the news reports now again suggest that it may be considering hikes on Goods and Services tax.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 09:37 AM IST
