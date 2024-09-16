Hello User
ITC share are down by -0.18%, Nifty up by 0.2%

ITC share are down by -0.18%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 515.1 and closed at 512.85. The stock reached a high of 516 and a low of 512.6 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:08 today, Itc shares are trading at price 512.85, -0.18% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82951.54, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 516 and a low of 512.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5514.41
10511.04
20506.85
50488.08
100459.69
300448.23

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was -0.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.43 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in the quarter.

ITC share price down -0.18% today to trade at 512.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as VST Industries, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.07% each respectively.

