ITC share are down by -0.26%, Nifty up by 0.07%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 512.75 and closed at 510.15. The stock reached a high of 514.5 and a low of 508.85 during the day.

Published10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
At 10 Sep 11:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 510.15, -0.26% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81686.53, up by 0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 514.5 and a low of 508.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5507.68
10505.25
20501.54
50479.21
100455.35
300446.45

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 516.18, 520.57, & 528.48, whereas it has key support levels at 503.88, 495.97, & 491.58.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 217.60% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.61% with a target price of 538.77142857.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter.

ITC share price down -0.26% today to trade at 510.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are falling today, but its peers Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.07% & 0.16% each respectively.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
