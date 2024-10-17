ITC share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:15 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹491.8, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81079.39, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹494.9 and a low of ₹491 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 493.53 10 501.84 20 508.66 50 504.45 100 474.76 300 454.26

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 66.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.17 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in the quarter.