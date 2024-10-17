ITC share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 494.65 and closed at 491.80. The stock reached a high of 494.90 and a low of 491.00 during the day.

Livemint
Published17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:15 today, Itc shares are trading at price 491.8, -0.28% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81079.39, down by -0.52%. The stock has hit a high of 494.9 and a low of 491 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5493.53
10501.84
20508.66
50504.45
100474.76
300454.26

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 66.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.17 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in the quarter.

ITC share price down -0.28% today to trade at 491.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are falling today, but its peers Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.52% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsITC share are down by -0.28%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta share price

482.20
11:15 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-4.6 (-0.94%)

Tata Steel share price

154.45
11:15 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-0.8 (-0.52%)

Reliance Industries share price

2,719.35
11:15 AM | 17 OCT 2024
11.35 (0.42%)

State Bank Of India share price

813.40
11:15 AM | 17 OCT 2024
7.55 (0.94%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,900.05
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
64.8 (1.34%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,684.95
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
13.9 (0.3%)

EPL share price

272.50
11:07 AM | 17 OCT 2024
0.8 (0.29%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,934.90
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-96.1 (-4.73%)
More from 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

630.95
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-31.85 (-4.81%)

KEI Industries share price

4,172.05
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-209.35 (-4.78%)

Oberoi Realty share price

1,934.90
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-96.1 (-4.73%)

Prestige Estates Projects share price

1,786.10
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
-80.35 (-4.3%)
More from Top Losers

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,204.25
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
71.8 (6.34%)

National Aluminium Company share price

228.35
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
10.85 (4.99%)

Mphasis share price

3,027.00
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
116.3 (4%)

Latent View Analytics share price

488.00
11:08 AM | 17 OCT 2024
17.55 (3.73%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,915.00510.00
    Chennai
    77,921.00510.00
    Delhi
    78,073.00510.00
    Kolkata
    77,925.00510.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.