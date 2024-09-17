ITC share are down by -0.51%, Nifty up by 0.05%

At 17 Sep 11:04 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹509.5, -0.51% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83040.3, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹513.5 and a low of ₹508.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 514.41 10 511.04 20 506.85 50 488.08 100 459.69 300 448.28

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 117.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.26 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in the quarter.