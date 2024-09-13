ITC share are down by -0.88%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 520 and closed at ₹ 514.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 520.2 and a low of ₹ 512.4 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:13 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹514.5, -0.88% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82954.53, down by -0.01%.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 510.40 10 507.97 20 504.29 50 484.52 100 457.81 300 447.50

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 133.61% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.78 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in the quarter.