ITC share are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 512.85 and closed at 517.75. The highest price reached during the day was 519.5, while the lowest was 511.95.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

At 11 Sep 11:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 517.75, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81970.83, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 519.5 and a low of 511.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5508.00
10505.83
20502.41
50480.97
100456.10
300446.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 516.52, 518.88, & 522.77, whereas it has key support levels at 510.27, 506.38, & 504.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 365.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.06% with a target price of 538.77142857.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter.

ITC share price up 0.84% today to trade at 517.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are falling today, but its peers Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.06% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsITC share are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.35
11:01 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-7.3 (-2.47%)

Tata Motors

980.00
11:01 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-55.45 (-5.36%)

Tata Steel

149.50
11:01 AM | 11 SEP 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

289.65
11:01 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.85 (1.35%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

PNB Housing Finance

1,129.00
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
79.7 (7.6%)

Century Textiles & Industries

2,638.00
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
155.6 (6.27%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)

JM Financial

130.45
10:54 AM | 11 SEP 2024
5.5 (4.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue