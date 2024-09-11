ITC share are up by 0.84%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹ 512.85 and closed at ₹ 517.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 519.5, while the lowest was ₹ 511.95.

At 11 Sep 11:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹517.75, 0.84% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81970.83, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹519.5 and a low of ₹511.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 508.00 10 505.83 20 502.41 50 480.97 100 456.10 300 446.77

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹516.52, ₹518.88, & ₹522.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹510.27, ₹506.38, & ₹504.02.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 365.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.42 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.06% with a target price of ₹538.77142857.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter.