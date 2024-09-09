ITC share are up by 1.02%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 504.95 and closed at ₹ 506.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 507.50 and a low of ₹ 500.60 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹506.75, 1.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81367.05, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹507.5 and a low of ₹500.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 507.68 10 505.25 20 501.54 50 479.21 100 455.35 300 446.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹510.05, ₹518.45, & ₹524.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹495.2, ₹488.75, & ₹480.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 83.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.69 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.32% with a target price of ₹538.77142857. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}