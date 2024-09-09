Hello User
ITC share are up by 1.02%, Nifty up by 0.16%

ITC share are up by 1.02%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Livemint

Itc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ITC opened at 504.95 and closed at 506.75. The stock reached a high of 507.50 and a low of 500.60 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

At 09 Sep 11:10 today, Itc shares are trading at price 506.75, 1.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81367.05, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 507.5 and a low of 500.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5507.68
10505.25
20501.54
50479.21
100455.35
300446.40

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 510.05, 518.45, & 524.9, whereas it has key support levels at 495.2, 488.75, & 480.35.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for ITC was 83.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.69 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.32% with a target price of 538.77142857.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in to 20.10% in .

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in to 14.96% in quarter.

ITC share price up 1.02% today to trade at 506.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are falling today, but its peers Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.23% each respectively.

