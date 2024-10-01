Itc share are down by -0.57%, Nifty down by -0.09%

Itc Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 518.95 and closed at ₹ 515.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 519.7 and a low of ₹ 514.1 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:17 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹515.15, -0.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84159.84, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹519.7 and a low of ₹514.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 519.01 10 515.04 20 512.60 50 500.43 100 467.07 300 451.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹523.88, ₹529.27, & ₹534.18, whereas it has key support levels at ₹513.58, ₹508.67, & ₹503.28.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -11.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.69 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.63% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.