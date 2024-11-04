Itc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Itc share price are down by -2.03%, Nifty down by -1.72%

Itc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 492.9 and closed at ₹ 480.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 492.9 during the day and a low of ₹ 479.6. This indicates a decline in the stock price, closing lower than its opening price.

Itc Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹480.6, -2.03% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78409.71, down by -1.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹492.9 and a low of ₹479.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 488.51 10 484.24 20 489.86 50 502.37 100 481.61 300 455.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹492.97, ₹497.13, & ₹501.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹484.67, ₹480.53, & ₹476.37.

Itc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 2.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.77 & P/B is at 8.12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.15% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.