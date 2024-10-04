Itc share are up by 0.16%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Itc Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 510 and closed at ₹ 513.8. The stock reached a high of ₹ 516.5 and a low of ₹ 510 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:10 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹513.8, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82727.99, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹516.5 and a low of ₹510 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 519.39 10 515.85 20 513.56 50 502.40 100 468.71 300 452.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹515.7, ₹519.5, & ₹523.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹508.1, ₹504.3, & ₹500.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 190.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.29% with a target price of ₹541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.