Itc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Itc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹481.35, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80206.68, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹482.6 and a low of ₹478.2 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|488.51
|10
|484.24
|20
|489.86
|50
|502.37
|100
|481.61
|300
|455.66
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹484.45, ₹488.8, & ₹492.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹476.35, ₹472.6, & ₹468.25.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 217.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.25 & P/B is at 7.98.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.98% with a target price of ₹539.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.
Itc share price has gained 0.27% today to trade at ₹481.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
