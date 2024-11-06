Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Itc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Itc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Itc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 481 and closed slightly higher at 481.35. The stock reached a high of 482.6 and a low of 478.2 during the trading session.

Itc Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 481.35, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80206.68, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 482.6 and a low of 478.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5488.51
10484.24
20489.86
50502.37
100481.61
300455.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 484.45, 488.8, & 492.55, whereas it has key support levels at 476.35, 472.6, & 468.25.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 217.03% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.25 & P/B is at 7.98.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.98% with a target price of 539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.

Itc share price has gained 0.27% today to trade at 481.35 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

