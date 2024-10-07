Itc share are up by 1.35%, Nifty down by -0.75%

Itc Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 507.85 and closed at 510.25. The stock reached a high of 514.80 and a low of 507. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published7 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:19 today, Itc shares are trading at price 510.25, 1.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81475.89, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 514.8 and a low of 507 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5514.65
10516.05
20513.60
50503.92
100470.06
300452.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 513.35, 523.25, & 529.15, whereas it has key support levels at 497.55, 491.65, & 481.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 329.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.03% with a target price of 541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price has gained 1.35% today, currently at 510.25, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.75% & -0.26% each respectively.

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
