Itc share are up by 1.35%, Nifty down by -0.75%

Itc Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 507.85 and closed at ₹ 510.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 514.80 and a low of ₹ 507. Overall, it showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 514.65 10 516.05 20 513.60 50 503.92 100 470.06 300 452.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹513.35, ₹523.25, & ₹529.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹497.55, ₹491.65, & ₹481.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 329.08% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.03% with a target price of ₹541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.