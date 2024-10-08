Itc share are down by -0.31%, Nifty up by 0.66%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹508.9, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81434.37, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹512.5 and a low of ₹506.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 514.65 10 516.05 20 513.60 50 503.92 100 470.06 300 452.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹514.75, ₹518.95, & ₹522.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹506.55, ₹502.55, & ₹498.35.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.21 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.31% with a target price of ₹541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.