Itc share are down by -0.31%, Nifty up by 0.66%

Itc Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 510.5 and closed at 509. During the day, it reached a high of 512.5 and a low of 506.05.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 508.9, -0.31% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81434.37, up by 0.47%. The stock has hit a high of 512.5 and a low of 506.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5514.65
10516.05
20513.60
50503.92
100470.06
300452.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 514.75, 518.95, & 522.95, whereas it has key support levels at 506.55, 502.55, & 498.35.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.21 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.31% with a target price of 541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price down -0.31% today to trade at 508.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as VST Industries are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries, Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.66% & 0.47% each respectively.

