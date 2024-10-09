Itc share are down by -1.16%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹502, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81942.31, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of ₹513.95 and a low of ₹499.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 512.20 10 515.61 20 513.56 50 504.29 100 470.91 300 453.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹512.07, ₹515.58, & ₹518.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹505.52, ₹502.48, & ₹498.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 257.57% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.77% with a target price of ₹541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.