Itc share are down by -1.16%, Nifty up by 0.61%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|512.20
|10
|515.61
|20
|513.56
|50
|504.29
|100
|470.91
|300
|453.05
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹512.07, ₹515.58, & ₹518.62, whereas it has key support levels at ₹505.52, ₹502.48, & ₹498.97.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 257.57% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.77% with a target price of ₹541.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.
Itc share price down -1.16% today to trade at ₹502 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.61% & 0.38% each respectively.
