Business News/ Markets / Itc share are down by -1.16%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Itc share are down by -1.16%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Livemint

Itc Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 513.95 and closed at 502. The stock reached a high of 513.95 and a low of 499.70 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 502, -1.16% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81942.31, up by 0.38%. The stock has hit a high of 513.95 and a low of 499.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5512.20
10515.61
20513.56
50504.29
100470.91
300453.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 512.07, 515.58, & 518.62, whereas it has key support levels at 505.52, 502.48, & 498.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 257.57% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.77% with a target price of 541.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price down -1.16% today to trade at 502 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.61% & 0.38% each respectively.

