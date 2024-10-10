Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Itc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|510.16
|10
|514.71
|20
|513.88
|50
|504.57
|100
|471.66
|300
|453.31
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹503.82, ₹516.43, & ₹523.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹484.57, ₹477.93, & ₹465.32.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 151.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.68% with a target price of ₹542.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.
Itc share price has gained 0.48% today to trade at ₹494.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
