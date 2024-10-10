Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹494.15, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81794.68, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹495.7 and a low of ₹490.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 510.16 10 514.71 20 513.88 50 504.57 100 471.66 300 453.31

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹503.82, ₹516.43, & ₹523.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹484.57, ₹477.93, & ₹465.32.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 151.69% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.08 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.68% with a target price of ₹542.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.