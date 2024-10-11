Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -0.61%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Itc Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 492.05 and closed at ₹ 489. The stock reached a high of ₹ 493.9 and a low of ₹ 488.3 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹489, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81380.09, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.9 and a low of ₹488.3 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 505.33 10 512.36 20 512.89 50 504.61 100 472.26 300 453.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹494.95, ₹498.4, & ₹501.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹488.75, ₹486.0, & ₹482.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.84% with a target price of ₹542.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}