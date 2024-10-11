Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -0.61%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Itc Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 492.05 and closed at 489. The stock reached a high of 493.9 and a low of 488.3 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 489, -0.61% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81380.09, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 493.9 and a low of 488.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5505.33
10512.36
20512.89
50504.61
100472.26
300453.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 494.95, 498.4, & 501.15, whereas it has key support levels at 488.75, 486.0, & 482.55.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.84% with a target price of 542.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price down -0.61% today to trade at 489 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.26% & -0.28% each respectively.

