Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 1.09%, Nifty up by 0.47%

Itc Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 491.25 and closed at ₹ 493.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 493.90 and a low of ₹ 488.60 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:17 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹493.75, 1.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81909.26, up by 0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.9 and a low of ₹488.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 498.13 10 506.39 20 510.53 50 504.24 100 473.49 300 453.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹492.0, ₹496.15, & ₹498.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹485.65, ₹483.45, & ₹479.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 28.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.86 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.18% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.