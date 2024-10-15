Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Itc Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 497.15 and closed at 497.90. The stock reached a high of 499.40 and a low of 494.50 during the day.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 497.9, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81861.83, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 499.4 and a low of 494.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5498.13
10506.39
20510.53
50504.24
100473.49
300453.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 501.02, 505.18, & 511.37, whereas it has key support levels at 490.67, 484.48, & 480.32.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 1.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.26% with a target price of 544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price has gained 0.21% today to trade at 497.9 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.14% each respectively.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
    Popular in Markets

