Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹497.9, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81861.83, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹499.4 and a low of ₹494.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 498.13 10 506.39 20 510.53 50 504.24 100 473.49 300 453.82

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹501.02, ₹505.18, & ₹511.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹490.67, ₹484.48, & ₹480.32.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 1.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.26% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.