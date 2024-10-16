Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -0.12%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹497.95, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81703.85, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹498.9 and a low of ₹494.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 495.40 10 503.80 20 509.42 50 504.38 100 474.14 300 454.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹500.67, ₹502.48, & ₹505.57, whereas it has key support levels at ₹495.77, ₹492.68, & ₹490.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.25% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.