Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -0.12%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Itc Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 497 and closed slightly higher at 497.95. The stock reached a high of 498.9 and a low of 494.5 during the day.

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Itc shares are trading at price 497.95, -0.12% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81703.85, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 498.9 and a low of 494.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5495.40
10503.80
20509.42
50504.38
100474.14
300454.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 500.67, 502.48, & 505.57, whereas it has key support levels at 495.77, 492.68, & 490.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.50 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.25% with a target price of 544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price down -0.12% today to trade at 497.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.14% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsItc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -0.12%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.55
11:07 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-0.1 (-0.06%)

Tata Power share price

460.65
11:07 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-2.85 (-0.61%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

168.85
11:07 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

350.55
11:07 AM | 16 OCT 2024
1.35 (0.39%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,821.30
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
272.65 (5.99%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,878.90
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
8.85 (0.47%)

Page Industries share price

46,397.20
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
108.15 (0.23%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,347.20
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-54.5 (-0.35%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,300.15
11:03 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-386.75 (-8.25%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

635.20
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-31.15 (-4.67%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,605.00
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-67 (-4.01%)

Oil India share price

540.30
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
-19 (-3.4%)
More from Top Losers

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

447.35
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
39.25 (9.62%)

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,821.30
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
272.65 (5.99%)

Computer Age Management Services share price

4,875.50
11:05 AM | 16 OCT 2024
248.6 (5.37%)

Action Construction Equipment share price

1,414.70
11:04 AM | 16 OCT 2024
70.3 (5.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.