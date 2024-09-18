Itc share are up by 0.6%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Itc Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 508 and closed at 510.5. The stock reached a high of 512.35 and a low of 507.6 during the day.

Livemint
Published18 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 510.5, 0.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83248.44, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 512.35 and a low of 507.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5514.53
10511.27
20507.33
50489.76
100460.56
300448.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 511.95, 516.4, & 519.25, whereas it has key support levels at 504.65, 501.8, & 497.35.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -1.03% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.06 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.54% with a target price of 538.77.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:21 AM IST
