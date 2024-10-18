Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -1.82%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Itc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|493.81
|10
|499.57
|20
|507.71
|50
|504.44
|100
|475.33
|300
|454.47
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹492.87, ₹497.43, & ₹499.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹485.87, ₹483.43, & ₹478.87.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.36% with a target price of ₹544.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.
Itc share price down -1.82% today to trade at ₹479.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are falling today, but its peers Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.
