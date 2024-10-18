Hello User
Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -1.82%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -1.82%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Itc Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 488.9 and closed at 480.1. The stock reached a high of 491.3 and a low of 478.35 during the session.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price 479.9, -1.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81053.19, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 491.3 and a low of 478.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5493.81
10499.57
20507.71
50504.44
100475.33
300454.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 492.87, 497.43, & 499.87, whereas it has key support levels at 485.87, 483.43, & 478.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.36% with a target price of 544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.

Itc share price down -1.82% today to trade at 479.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, VST Industries, NTC Industries are falling today, but its peers Golden Tobacco are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.06% each respectively.

