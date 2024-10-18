Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -1.82%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Itc Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 488.9 and closed at ₹ 480.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 491.3 and a low of ₹ 478.35 during the session.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹479.9, -1.82% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81053.19, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹491.3 and a low of ₹478.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 493.81 10 499.57 20 507.71 50 504.44 100 475.33 300 454.47

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹492.87, ₹497.43, & ₹499.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹485.87, ₹483.43, & ₹478.87.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 13.36% with a target price of ₹544.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}