Itc share are up by 0.71%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹510.65, 0.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83140.29, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of ₹514.8 and a low of ₹507.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 513.33 10 511.11 20 507.64 50 491.33 100 461.39 300 449.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹511.4, ₹515.55, & ₹518.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹504.1, ₹500.95, & ₹496.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 66.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.03 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.