Itc share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Itc Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 510.05 and closed at 516.20. The stock reached a high of 516.65 and a low of 508. This indicates a positive performance for the day, with the closing price showing an upward trend from the opening price.

Livemint
Published20 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates
Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price 516.2, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84411.35, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of 516.65 and a low of 508 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5511.89
10511.15
20508.05
50492.80
100462.17
300449.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 512.93, 517.52, & 520.23, whereas it has key support levels at 505.63, 502.92, & 498.33.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 34.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.09 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price up 1.57% today to trade at 516.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as VST Industries, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.47% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsItc share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.80
01:01 PM | 20 SEP 2024
3.2 (2.14%)

NTPC

423.40
01:01 PM | 20 SEP 2024
-0.6 (-0.14%)

Bharat Electronics

276.85
01:01 PM | 20 SEP 2024
4.1 (1.5%)

GAIL India

213.00
01:01 PM | 20 SEP 2024
1.95 (0.92%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Cochin Shipyard

1,845.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
166.3 (9.91%)

IIFL Finance

541.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
46.7 (9.45%)

Asahi India Glass

770.00
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
61.15 (8.63%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,834.25
12:54 PM | 20 SEP 2024
138.2 (8.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.