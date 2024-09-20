Itc share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Itc Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 510.05 and closed at ₹ 516.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 516.65 and a low of ₹ 508. This indicates a positive performance for the day, with the closing price showing an upward trend from the opening price.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹516.2, 1.57% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84411.35, up by 1.47%. The stock has hit a high of ₹516.65 and a low of ₹508 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 511.89 10 511.15 20 508.05 50 492.80 100 462.17 300 449.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹512.93, ₹517.52, & ₹520.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹505.63, ₹502.92, & ₹498.33.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 34.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.09 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}