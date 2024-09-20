Itc share are up by 1.57%, Nifty up by 1.25%

Itc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|511.89
|10
|511.15
|20
|508.05
|50
|492.80
|100
|462.17
|300
|449.33
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹512.93, ₹517.52, & ₹520.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹505.63, ₹502.92, & ₹498.33.
Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 34.37% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.
Itc share price up 1.57% today to trade at ₹516.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as VST Industries, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India, NTC Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.25% & 1.47% each respectively.