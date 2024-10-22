Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.57%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹484.4, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80853.87, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of ₹488.25 and a low of ₹481.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 492.81 10 495.47 20 505.76 50 504.45 100 476.34 300 454.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹488.35, ₹493.1, & ₹498.6, whereas it has key support levels at ₹478.1, ₹472.6, & ₹467.85.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 49.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.30% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.