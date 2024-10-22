Hello User
Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.16%, Nifty down by -0.57%

Livemint

Itc Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at 483.65 and closed slightly higher at 484.4. The stock reached a high of 488.25 and a low of 481.3 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price 484.4, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80853.87, down by -0.37%. The stock has hit a high of 488.25 and a low of 481.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5492.81
10495.47
20505.76
50504.45
100476.34
300454.80

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 488.35, 493.1, & 498.6, whereas it has key support levels at 478.1, 472.6, & 467.85.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 49.59% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.30% with a target price of 544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.

Itc share price has gained 0.16% today, currently at 484.4, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.57% & -0.37% each respectively.

