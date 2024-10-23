Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.05%, Nifty up by 0.21%

Itc Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 481.65 and closed at ₹ 481.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 483.15 and a low of ₹ 479.85 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:12 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹481.95, 0.05% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80455.43, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹483.15 and a low of ₹479.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 490.17 10 492.79 20 504.20 50 504.42 100 476.76 300 454.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹486.57, ₹491.28, & ₹494.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹478.97, ₹476.08, & ₹471.37.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 83.63% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.58 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.87% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.