Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are down by -1.49%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Itc Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹473.4, -1.49% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80060, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹482.95 and a low of ₹472.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 486.80 10 490.16 20 502.44 50 504.20 100 477.22 300 455.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹482.6, ₹484.85, & ₹486.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹478.8, ₹477.25, & ₹475.0.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 70.56% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.38 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.91% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.