Itc share are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Itc Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 515.95 and closed at ₹ 513.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 516.45 and a low of ₹ 512.25 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:13 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹513.75, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84894.92, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹516.45 and a low of ₹512.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 511.67 10 513.04 20 509.15 50 495.51 100 463.82 300 450.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹517.45, ₹519.45, & ₹521.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹513.8, ₹512.15, & ₹510.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 109.90% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.52 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.87% with a target price of ₹538.77.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.