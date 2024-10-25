Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 3.66%, Nifty down by -0.98%

Itc Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 475.95 and closed at ₹ 489.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 493.50 and a low of ₹ 474.50 during the day.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹489.1, 3.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79370.45, down by -0.87%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.5 and a low of ₹474.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 484.27 10 489.04 20 500.70 50 503.93 100 477.71 300 455.14

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹479.37, ₹486.43, & ₹490.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹468.27, ₹464.23, & ₹457.17.

Itc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 580.70% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.85 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.22% with a target price of ₹544.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.