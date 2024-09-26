Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Itc share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Itc share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.25%

Livemint

Itc Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 517.45 and closed at 519.90. The stock reached a high of 522.50 and a low of 516.95 during the session.

Itc Share Price Today Live Updates

Itc Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:08 today, Itc shares are trading at price 519.9, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85407.82, up by 0.28%. The stock has hit a high of 522.5 and a low of 516.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5512.31
10513.42
20509.63
50496.79
100464.57
300450.51

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 520.63, 523.47, & 527.63, whereas it has key support levels at 513.63, 509.47, & 506.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 269.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.66 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.63% with a target price of 538.77.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 20.10% MF holding, & 14.96% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.15% in march to 20.10% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 15.44% in march to 14.96% in the june quarter.

Itc share price up 0.47% today to trade at 519.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Godfrey Phillips India, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers VST Industries, NTC Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.25% & 0.28% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.