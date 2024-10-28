Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.48%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Itc Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹ 480.4 and closed at ₹ 484.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 485.85 and a low of ₹ 476 during the day.

At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹484.4, 0.48% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80289.62, up by 1.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹485.85 and a low of ₹476 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 479.97 10 486.39 20 496.39 50 503.21 100 478.65 300 455.32

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹492.4, ₹502.6, & ₹511.7, whereas it has key support levels at ₹473.1, ₹464.0, & ₹453.8.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -2.59% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.38 & P/B is at 8.01.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.27% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.