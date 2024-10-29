Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at ₹ 485 and closed at ₹ 488.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 488.5, while the lowest price recorded was ₹ 481.35.

Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹488.2, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80014.29, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹488.5 and a low of ₹481.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 479.97 10 486.39 20 496.39 50 503.21 100 478.65 300 455.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹488.1, ₹491.95, & ₹498.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹478.2, ₹472.15, & ₹468.3.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -28.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.49 & P/B is at 8.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.41% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.