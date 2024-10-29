Hello User
Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.85%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Livemint

Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC's stock opened at 485 and closed at 488.2. The highest price reached during the day was 488.5, while the lowest price recorded was 481.35.

ItcShare Price Today on 29-10-2024

Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price 488.2, 0.85% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80014.29, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 488.5 and a low of 481.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5479.97
10486.39
20496.39
50503.21
100478.65
300455.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 488.1, 491.95, & 498.0, whereas it has key support levels at 478.2, 472.15, & 468.3.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -28.21% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.49 & P/B is at 8.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.41% with a target price of 539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.

Itc share price up 0.85% today to trade at 488.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as VST Industries, NTC Industries, Golden Tobacco are falling today, but its peers Godfrey Phillips India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.17% & 0.01% each respectively.

