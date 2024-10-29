Itc Share Price Today on : Itc share are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Itc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, ITC opened at ₹ 485 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 484.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 485.35 during the day and a low of ₹ 481.35.

Itc Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:15 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹484.45, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79593.89, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of ₹485.35 and a low of ₹481.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 479.97 10 486.39 20 496.39 50 503.21 100 478.65 300 455.26

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹488.1, ₹491.95, & ₹498.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹478.2, ₹472.15, & ₹468.3.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was 34.71% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.49 & P/B is at 8.05.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.26% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.