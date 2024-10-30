Itc Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Itc share price are up by 0.75%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Itc Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:01 today, Itc shares are trading at price ₹491.6, 0.75% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80234.61, down by -0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹493.3 and a low of ₹486.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 480.06 10 485.11 20 494.46 50 503.09 100 479.25 300 455.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹491.1, ₹494.1, & ₹499.0, whereas it has key support levels at ₹483.2, ₹478.3, & ₹475.3.

Itc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Itc was -9.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 28.48% & ROA of 23.35% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 29.72 & P/B is at 8.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.64% with a target price of ₹539.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 19.92% MF holding, & 15.07% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 20.10% in june to 19.92% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 14.96% in june to 15.07% in the september quarter.